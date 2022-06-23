Lawyer Storms Court In Native Doctor’s Dress

A Human Rights Lawyer, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, on Thursday caused a drama when he stormed the Nigerian Supreme Court dressed in native doctor attire.

This follows the Apex Court decision that Muslim Students can wear Hijab to schools in Lagos.

According to reports, when the lawyer walked into the Supreme Court, the Justices who were on seat looked up in shock, looked at themselves and without a word, went on recess.

In an interview he granted few minutes later, Chief Omirhobo stated that since the Supreme Court has ruled last week that students could wear Hijab to schools in Lagos State, that means the Court has given every religion a right to dress the way the believers wish to dress and that he has decided to dress like a traditionalist/native doctor from now on to court since the Supreme Court has given religious freedom to all religions!

BY Daniel Bampoe