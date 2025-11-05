Ledzokuku MP, Assembly Boost Inter- School Games

Benjamin Ayiku Nartey

Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Benjamin Ayiku Nartey, in collaboration with the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly, has supported the just-ended inter-school games competition aimed at promoting education, training, and sports among the youth in the municipality.

All four educational circuits in the area — Ledzokuku North, South, Central, and West — received financial support in the form of undisclosed sums of cash to aid their participation in the competition.

The games featured contests in under-13 boys’ soccer and girls’ netball, as well as under-15 soccer (boys and girls), volleyball (boys and girls), handball (boys and girls), and netball (girls).

The winning teams from each circuit will compete on 5th November 2025 at the MacDan AstroTurf, Tsuibleo, with the champions set to represent the municipality at the Zone Six Zonal Competition on 7th November 2025.

Beyond the financial contribution, the Municipal Assembly has also rented the MacDan AstroTurf for the event and will provide jerseys, water, and other logistical support to participating teams.

Delivering an address on behalf of the MP, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Israel Adjetey Otchwenmah, pledged the Assembly’s continued commitment to supporting sports initiatives.

He said the Assembly would increase its support next year to further enhance talent identification and development among young people — a move he believes will benefit individuals, communities, and the nation at large.

BY Wletsu Ransford