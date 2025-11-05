Sidiku Buari Leads MUSIGA, GAPI To Mourn With Rawlings Family

A delegation from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the Ghana Music Producers Association (GAPI), led by the Former President of MUSIGA and Vice President of the International Federation of Musicians, Alhaji Sidiku Buari, on Friday paid a solemn visit to the family of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to express their condolences.

Present at the gathering were several distinguished members of Ghana’s music fraternity, including Rev. Thomas Yawson, 1st Vice President of MUSIGA; Madam Asabea Cropper, Chairlady of the Aged Musicians Welfare; Daddy Bosco Ahuma, MUSIGA Special Projects Coordinator; Ras Appiah Levi, Global Ambassador for PANAFEST and Emancipation; Pat Thomas, MUSIGA Opinion Leader; Mary Ghansah, Director of the Gospel Fraternity; Gifty Ghansah, Welfare Officer; Lady PJ Mary; and Osbone, representing GAPI.

To receive the delegation were members of the Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings family, including her children and the Head of the family.

After a brief welcome address by the Head of the family, Rev. Thomas Yawson, on behalf of MUSIGA, formally introduced the Former President of the Union, Alhaji Sidiku Buari who spoke on behalf of MUSIGA and GAPI.

He described the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings as “a mother to all musicians,” highlighting her immense contributions to the development of Ghana’s music industry.

“We are here on behalf of the Executives and Members of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the Ghana Music Producers Association (GAPI) to express our condolences to the family concerning the passing of our dear mother, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings,” he said.

“She was very supportive of MUSIGA’s events and activities. I remember when the Union was in dire need of an office, she assisted us in various ways, including helping us secure the former Passport Office, which later became the headquarters of the Musicians Union of Ghana.”

Alhaji Sidiku Buari further recalled that, in recognition of her invaluable support, MUSIGA honoured Nana Konadu with a special Obatanpa Award, a testament to her nurturing and generous spirit.

“The Union will forever remember her. May she rest in perfect peace. We also wish to assure the family of our full support during the funeral celebrations,” he concluded.