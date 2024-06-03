Lil Win Granted GH₵50,000 Bail Over Arrest

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has been granted bail set at GH₵50,000 with two sureties following his arrest on Monday.

The arrest was in connection with the recent accident that led to the death of a three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw.

Lil Win was apprehended by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command shortly after being discharged from the hospital, where he was receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the accident.

The accident occurred while Lil Win was reportedly driving at high speed on his way to a funeral.

The Benz car he was driving collided with another vehicle carrying Nana Yaw and his father, Jacob Kofi Ampomah.

Both victims were initially taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where the young boy succumbed to his injuries.

Following increasing public outcry and demands for justice from the deceased’s family and concerned individuals, Lil Win was taken into custody. Photos that went viral showed the actor being escorted from his hospital ward directly into a police truck.

Although police have not provided further details about the ongoing investigation, reports indicated that Lil Win has been taken to the Manhyia Divisional Police Command of the MTTD. He was later granted bail with two sureties.

The case continues to be under investigation as authorities seek to determine the exact circumstances leading to the tragic accident.