Lilwin’s GH¢5m Defamation Case Returns To Court On July 31

An Accra High Court will hear a GH¢5 million defamation lawsuit against Kumawood actor and movie producer, LilWin, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The date was set following the completion of a Case Management Conference on July 25, 2024.

Justice Forson Agyapong, the judge presiding over the case, ordered that LilWin be informed of the hearing and the court’s decisions through the usual means.

Martha Ankomah is suing LilWin for defamatory remarks he made about her in a viral video.

The actress filed the suit in response to LilWin’s comments criticizing her reluctance to work with Kumawood and disparaging her previous statements about Kumawood’s movie storylines.

LilWin’s remarks included harsh and unprintable words directed at Ankomah, questioning her recognition and criticizing her association with brands and prominent figures.

He suggested that her success was due to men supporting her rather than her own merit.

On February 15, 2024, Martha Ankomah, through her lawyers, sued LilWin, seeking GH¢5 million in damages for the defamatory statements. She is also demanding compensatory damages for the harm to her reputation.

The summons stated, in part, that the words published by LilWin were defamatory and damaging to Ankomah’s reputation.

The upcoming court hearing will address these claims and determine the outcome of the defamation suit.