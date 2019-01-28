Dagbɔn tim tooni! (Long live Dagbɔn). Maybe the Committee of the Eminent knew Dagbɔn would have a Ya Na in the first month of year 2019. I don’t think many of my compatriots dreamt that. I certainly didn’t. So it is such a sweet dream come true. We have been watching the massive development potential of Dagbɔn waste away these seventeen years; all in the bad name of chieftaincy dispute with everyone everywhere bad mouthing the institution. Miraculously, it has taken chieftaincy to resolve a chieftaincy dispute.

I am overjoyed; because the potential is so massive that it couldn’t have been shelved forever. Just imagine if the funeral and enskinment ceremonies had been advertised worldwide, with the assurance that it would all be peaceful without any threat of violence. I am sure the economy of Dagbɔn would have transformed within the period those activities were held.

My gut feeling tells me even for those who would think or feel or think and feel they have lost in the making of a Ya Na, there could be lots of opportunity for gain where they feel loss. Now that there is peace, hoping those who would want to disturb the peace would find opportunity in peace not to disturb it, let the factories spring up. This would be easy if only the aggrieved would come out openly to preach end of violence and beginning of working to grow Dagbɔn in all spheres of life and living.

I am not anybody in Dagbɔn matters. Yet I feel like pleading with everybody Dagbɔn to give peace a chance. I am totally ignorant of the customs and traditions of the good people. Nonetheless, for some reason, I have taken keen interest in the traditional area’s skin affairs since the late 1960s. Nothing I have seen, read or heard suggests some kind of violence is required for Dagbɔn to flourish.

I watched, in amazement, the three wings of the Ya Na’s army: the Kumbungu-Na (spiritual head and Commander of the Archers plus Bees wing), the Tolon Na (traditional head-Commander of the King’s army) and the Diarly Gbanlana (responsible for the security preparations before the commencement of the funerals), all from western Dagbɔn, march into Yendi at designated appointed times. Nothing suggested using violence to settle disagreements among Dagbɔn citizens.

Kumbungu-Na’s march was a display of power and magic which sometimes showed more entertainment and no hostility. It is a sight worth millions in tourist attraction. It is clear it takes tradition to resolve conflicts of traditional nature. It may take time; but the solution can be enduring, so time needed not to have been the greatest essence.

I still grieve over the last minute death that occurred Saturday from an apparent Gbewaa Palace attack that almost interfered with the issuing of the statement of proclamation of the new Ya Na. I do pray so hard that this will be the death that stopped all deaths that could have, and in future might have, occurred. I plead tolerance. I plead no victor no vanquished. I plead togetherness and unity of purpose of development for all.

A key role for indigenously formed civil society organisations, neutrally credible enough to be able to regularly engage the rival but of one and the same royal family, Abudu and Andani groups, would be one positive way to advance Dagbɔn. I heard about some youth groups which mounted serious campaigns for peace. They need to be encouraged to sniff around and expose brewing troubles so they can be dealt with before they ‘incendiate’ and blow up into the difficult to control. Complementary job creation programmes that target potential troublemakers should help solidify the peace first campaign towards manifestly actualizing felt peace dividends.

Marhaba Ya Na Abukari Mahama II, May you live long with a big heart, patience and goodness for all to hold the rich tradition of Dagbɔn and with magnanimity bring perpetual peace, forgiveness and progress. Please everyone in, and of, Dagbɔn, if in my condition of euphoria, jubilating over what I wish so much would mark the end of violence and beginning of peace in Dagbɔn, I have offended anyone, it would be in palpable ignorance. Please forgive me for that. I love Dagbɔn and relish Dagbɔn ever since my first encounter with tuo zaafe one night during my first visit to Tamale in 1965. I always wish Dagbɔn success. Abudu-Andani, Andani-Abudu; Long live Andani gate! Long live Abudu gate!! Long live Kingdom Dagbɔn!!!

Hail the Committee of Eminent Chiefs: Chairman Ɔtekɔkɔcsoɔ Asantehene Otumfoɔ Osɛi Tutu II, Member Overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, Naa Bohugu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, and Member the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, the Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa I, which took the challenge and monumentally achieved solution to a chieftaincy succession problem many saw as unsolvable.

By Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh