Mahama Accuses EC Of Pushing ‘Diabolic Agenda’

Jean Mensa and John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is accusing the Electoral Commission (EC) of carrying out “diabolic agenda” to ensure that Ghanaians are excluded from voting in the interest of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

He made the remarks on Thursday night, June 25, from the NDC’s headquarters at Adabraka in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on the compilation of the new voter’s register.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision earlier today held that the EC in “exercising their discretion in the discharge of their constitutional mandate in cleaning the voter’s register should be deemed as authorized to be acting within the law and regulations therein, and cannot be faulted even if it is considered that there is a more efficient mode or method available.”

The court reiterated its decision in Abu Ramadan (No.2) in which it held that the Electoral Commission “in performing their mandate under Article 45 of the Constitution 1992 cannot be compelled to act in a particular manner unless there is clear evidence that they acted unconstitutionally.”

In view of the court’s judgement, the EC is calling on stakeholders to “hold themselves in readiness for the voter’s registration exercise”.

But Mahama has rejected the ruling, accusing the Electoral Commission and the ruling New Patriotic Party of advancing “exclusive democracy.”

He stated that from the onset of the trial, the NDC knew that inclusive democracy was not going to be given a hearing.

He says all the NPP have done over the years is to promote exclusive democracy while the NDC striving to promote inclusive democracy.

By Melvin Tarlue