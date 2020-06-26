Nana Aba’s Range Rover Gets New Number

Nana Aba’s fake and new number plates

Nana Aba Anamoah has finally registered her new Range Rover SUV days after it was caught in a fake number plate brouhaha.

On Friday, June 19, 2020, the luxurious car was presented to the general manager of GHOne TV as her birthday gift. Moments later, social media went agog with allegations that the registered number plate on the Range Rover (GR 2050-20) was rather for a Nissan Rogue.

Then on Tuesday, June 23, the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), in a press statement, announced that the Range Rover does not exist in its system.

The DVLA, therefore, confirmed that the number on the Range Rover was indeed a registered number plate for the Nissan Rogue.

It also cautioned the owner of the Range Rover to visit its offices to regularise the process for a genuine number plate.

On Wednesday June 24, the media personality, according to reports, visited the DVLA office to have her car properly registered.

The registration documents of the car in circulation bear a passport photo of Nana Aba and other details on the DVLA form. The new number plate is also customised as N 1-20.

By Francis Addo