Mahama Assures Fuveme Residents Of Coastal Defence Project

President Mahama (4th L) with James Gunu (2nd L) and other officials during the visit

President John Dramani Mahama has assured residents of Fuveme in the Anloga District of government’s commitment to fast track long term coastal protection works to curb the devastation caused by persistent tidal surges and coastal erosion.

The President gave the assurance during a visit to the community to assess the extent of destruction caused by recurring tidal waves. He revealed that Fuveme had been captured under the West Africa Coastal Areas Management Programme (WACA), a World Bank-supported initiative aimed at strengthening coastal resilience and safeguarding vulnerable communities from flooding and erosion.

According to President Mahama, the intervention would cover sections of the coastline stretching through Fuveme and adjoining communities, employing a combination of permanent engineering and environmental solutions. “The planned interventions will include sea defence structures, groynes to reduce wave energy, as well as the planting of coconut trees and mangroves to stabilise the shoreline.”

He noted that although WACA experienced a setback in 2024, work has since resumed under the current administration, with assurances that funding would be secured to ensure its full implementation. The President disclosed that the project has reached the design stage, with procurement processes expected to commence soon to pave the way for construction.

President Mahama further assured residents that he is determined to expedite processes to ensure visible coastal works begin in the shortest possible time. As an interim measure, he said the government would engage the Volta River Authority (VRA) to explore dredging the estuary to ease pressure contributing to tidal waves.

He expressed appreciation to residents for their patience and cooperation, emphasising that while short term interventions would be pursued, the ultimate solution lies in the full implementation of the WACA project.

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, described the Anloga District as one of the hardest-hit areas in recent weeks, with several communities appealing for both emergency relief and long-term infrastructure to mitigate further damage.

The Regional Minister reiterated the government’s resolve to work with relevant agencies to protect vulnerable coastal communities from future encroachment and destruction.

From Daniel K. Orlando, Fuveme