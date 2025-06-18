Mahama Pledges ₵25 Million for MMDAs This Year

President John Mahama

PRESIDENT JOHN Dramani Mahama has pledged to resource every Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assembly (MMDA) in Ghana with not less than $25 million this year.

The funding, according to the President, aims at ensuring that local governments are properly resourced to meet the development needs of their respective communities.

Speaking at the orientation of the MMDCEs in Accra, President Mahama reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to decentralised development and the crucial role of local authorities in national progress.

“This year, every assembly from the largest to the smallest will receive not less than GH₵25 million,” he assured.

According to the President, this allocation aligns with the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 2024 manifesto, which prioritizes local governance at the centre of Ghana’s development agenda.

“The NDC manifesto outlines a bold and people-centred agenda that puts local government at the heart of national development. You are the first line of the economy,” he stated.

President Mahama further highlighted that the 2025 budget statement reflects this priority by committing 80 per cent of the District Assemblies’ Common Fund to MMDAs.

He also pointed to major government programmes such as the Clean Up Ghana campaign, Adumawura, the National Apprenticeship Programme, Mahama Cares, and Feed Ghana.

These, he said, are not abstract policies but practical initiatives that require strong coordination and effective leadership at the district level to be successfully implemented.

He urged district leaders to apply the resources in line with local priorities and medium-term development plans, saying, “These funds must reflect the needs of your people and be used to deliver real development outcomes.” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke