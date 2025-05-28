Majority Praises Economic Gains

Mahama Ayariga

The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga yesterday outlined an ambitious legislative agenda and celebrated what he described as tangible economic recovery under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at the opening of the Second Meeting, Mr. Ayariga hailed the government’s performance as a “national awakening” and credited President Mahama’s administration with restoring faith in democratic institutions and driving a strong economic rebound.

“This meeting is taking place during a pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” he said and added, “Under President Mahama’s dynamic leadership, Ghana is again Africa’s shining beacon of progress.”

Mr. Ayariga pointed to significant economic improvements, including a dramatic appreciation of the cedi since January, pointing out that the local currency has gained 24.1% against the U.S. dollar, 16.2% against the British pound, and 14.1% against the euro. “The exchange rate now stands at GH₵10.94 to the dollar, down from GH₵14.90 at the start of the year,” he intimated.

He linked this rebound to legislative action taken during the first meeting of Parliament, including the repeal of what he termed “obnoxious” taxes such as the electronic levy, carbon emissions levy, and taxes on lottery winnings and gold from small-scale miners.

Mr. Ayariga said this economic improvement is already translating into relief for Ghanaians, including lower fuel prices and transport fares. He noted fare reductions on several routes, including Ho-Accra (down to GH₵60 from GH₵70) and Bolgatanga-Accra (down to GH₵240 from GH₵250).

“This is not just statistics. It’s a real relief for Ghanaian families,” Ayariga asserted.

Milestones and Upcoming Bills

The Majority Leader praised the House for passing 11 key bills in the last sitting, including the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board and the Appropriations Bill. He also highlighted the swift vetting and approval of 56 ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees and the handling of 117 motions.

Mr. Ayariga outlined a packed legislative agenda, disclosing that major upcoming bills include Mid-Year Budget Review and related financial reforms, Scholarships Authority Bill, University Bills, and Amendments to Education Act, as well as the Social Protection and Domestic Violence Bills, Petroleum Sector Investment Legislation, Amendments to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act, and Legal sector reforms, including the Conduct of Public Officers Bill and Legal Education Reform Bill.

He revealed that several regulatory reforms are in the pipeline to bolster accountability and investor confidence, including amendments to tax, customs, and exemptions regimes.

Mr. Ayariga emphasised the Majority’s commitment to accountability. He announced that the House would investigate the “ballooning cost of the Bank of Ghana’s new headquarters, which jumped from $81.8 million to $250 million,” the “controversial Agyapa Royalties deal and the $190 million PDS power scandal,” and alleged procurement abuses at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

He said the Attorney General and the Special Prosecutor would be held accountable for delivering results on prosecutions and asset recovery.

The Majority also applauded the performance of House committees during the recess, citing inspections of schools, hospitals, sanitation infrastructure, and vulnerable care centres. He emphasised the importance of Parliament’s role between elections.

“If we falter, democracy will fail our citizens,” he warned, “and the appeal of military adventurism may grow.”

The Majority Leader concluded by urging bipartisan cooperation in tackling youth unemployment, improving infrastructure, reducing living costs, and delivering governance reforms.

“Let us rise above partisan divides,” he said and added, “Together, we can deliver meaningful progress for our beloved nation.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House