Manchester United Sign Andrey Santos, Close In On Tielemans

Andrey Santos

Manchester United have strengthened their midfield by completing the £48 million signing of Brazilian international Andrey Santos from Chelsea, while negotiations for Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans are nearing completion.

The 22-year-old has signed a contract until June 2031, with the club holding the option to extend it by a further year after successfully completing his medical.

United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, described Santos as a key target, praising his technical ability, leadership qualities and potential to develop further at Old Trafford.

Santos, who was part of Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup-winning squad in 2025, made 43 appearances for the Blues last season. The midfielder expressed his excitement about joining United, saying he is eager to work under manager Michael Carrick, whom he believes is the ideal coach to help him reach the next level.

The Brazilian has already begun training with his new teammates and could feature in United’s pre-season opener against Wrexham on July 18.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also closing in on Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Aston Villa star is understood to have a release clause in his contract, making negotiations more straightforward, with a deal now believed to be at an advanced stage.

United’s pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Ederson, however, has been abandoned after medical checks reportedly uncovered an injury concern.

The club’s midfield rebuild follows the departure of Casemiro and a knee injury to Manuel Ugarte, leaving Kobbie Mainoo as the only experienced natural central midfielder. Securing Santos and potentially Tielemans would provide a major boost as United prepare for the new season.