Black Queens Arrive In Morocco To Step Up WAFCON Preparations

Some of the Black Queens players

Ghana’s Black Queens have landed in Morocco to begin the final stage of their preparations for the 2026 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Eighteen players have already reported to camp as head coach, Kim Lars Björkegren, and his technical staff kick off the team’s build-up to the continental tournament.

The squad arrived in high spirits and will spend the coming days sharpening tactics, improving match fitness and strengthening team chemistry as they prepare for the competition.

The pre-tournament training camp is expected to play a key role in ensuring the Black Queens are fully prepared before their opening fixture. The remaining invited players are scheduled to join the camp in the coming days, allowing the squad to reach full strength ahead of the tournament.

Ghana has been drawn in a challenging Group D alongside Cape Verde, Mali and Cameroon. The Black Queens will be aiming to make a strong impression in the group stage as they seek a successful campaign in Morocco.

With preparations now underway, the technical team will be focused on fine-tuning the squad as the Black Queens look to compete for continental honours at the 2026 WAFCON.

By Wletsu Ransford