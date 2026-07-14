We Will Qualify For 2027 AFCON – Ati-Zigi

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, has expressed confidence that Ghana will secure qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite the disappointment of missing out on the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana’s focus will now shift towards the AFCON qualifiers, which are scheduled to begin in September this year, as the team looks to return to Africa’s biggest football tournament after missing the previous edition held in Morocco.

Ati-Zigi, who plays for Swiss side, St. Gallen, believes the quality and hunger within the current Black Stars squad will be enough to guide the team to qualification for the tournament, which will be hosted jointly by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

“If you look at the players we have, I think we have what it takes to qualify for the AFCON next year. These are young and hungry players,” Ati-Zigi told Sporty FM in an interview.

The experienced goalkeeper also believes Ghana can make a strong impression at the tournament if they secure their place.

“I believe we can make a statement with what we have as a group in the AFCON next year,” he added.

Ghana has been drawn in Group C of the AFCON qualifiers alongside regional rivals Ivory Coast, Gambia, and Somalia.

The Black Stars are determined to make a return to the continental competition after their failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, ending a long-standing run of appearances at the tournament.

Ati-Zigi’s comments come amid efforts by the Ghana Football Association and the technical team to rebuild confidence in the national side following the World Cup setback and prepare a competitive squad for the upcoming AFCON campaign.