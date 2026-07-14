Carlos Queiroz Set For New Ghana Deal

Carlos Queiroz

Carlos Queiroz is set to remain in charge of the Black Stars after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation agreed to retain the experienced Portuguese coach beyond the expiration of his initial four-month contract.

Following consultations between the two institutions after Ghana’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, both the GFA and the Sports Ministry settled on Queiroz as the right man to continue leading the Black Stars into a new era.

The veteran tactician is expected to sign a two-year contract, with his primary mandate being to guide Ghana to victory at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars have not lifted the continental trophy since 1982, and ending that 45-year wait has become the top priority for the national team.

Queiroz was appointed on a short-term deal ahead of the FIFA World Cup, where he successfully guided Ghana beyond the group stage before the Black Stars were eliminated in the Round of 32.

Despite the exit, his tactical organisation, discipline and professionalism impressed officials, who believe continuity is key to building a competitive national team.

The former Portugal, Iran, Egypt, Colombia, Qatar and South Africa coach is now expected to spearhead Ghana’s preparations for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers and other international assignments as the country begins its quest for continental glory.

Officials believe Queiroz’s vast experience at both World Cup and AFCON level makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Black Stars over the next two years.

His extension is also expected to provide much-needed stability after a period of frequent managerial changes.

An official announcement confirming the contract renewal is expected in the coming days, with both the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation confident that Queiroz can restore Ghana to the summit of African football.