Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has stepped down from taking Senegal’s penalties at the Africa Cup of Nations after missing twice from the spot in the tournament.

Mane has scored three times during the competition in Egypt but has also failed twice from 12 yards and says he doesn’t want to jeopardise his team’s chances of success by missing again.

Senegal will play Benin in their quarter-final match at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo tomorrow evening.