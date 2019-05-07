McDan Gets ITF Honour

Dr. McKorley displaying the trophy

World tennis governing body, International Tennis Federation (ITF), has honoured Dr. Daniel McKorley, Executive Chairman of the McDan Group, with a special trophy for his immense contribution to tennis development in Ghana and Africa.

Dr. McKorley’s contribution to the development of tennis on the continent and the world cannot be quantified in financial terms.

The McDan Foundation, a subsidiary of the McDan Foundation, started with the McDan Open on a bright note in Accra, which was later expanded to invite players from the sub-region (West Africa Open).

Thereafter, the tournament has waxed in strength in every aspect, from its organisation to the prize money; with the just-ended ITF World Tour which attracted close to 30 countries as a testament.

In the last five years has and chief of two communities in Ada and Tamale who is CEO of McDan Group of companies first sponsored the McDan National Open which developed to the West African Open, and now the McDan ITF World Tour with players from over 30 countries participating.

It was Egyptian ITF referee Hossam Elgananiy, who made the presentation to the businessman cum traditional ruler after the six-day ITF tennis tour in Accra on Sunday.

The ITF commended Dr. McKorley highly for putting together a world-class tournament.

Meanwhile, Woolworth, owned by J. Ofori Attah, has promised to be part of the next tournament.

Deputy Sports Minister Perry Okudzeto thanked the ITF and McDan for making Ghana a tennis tour destination.

By Kofi Owusu Aduounum P