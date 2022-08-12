Miss Ghana 2022 Grand Finale Slated For Sunday August 14

The grand finale of the 2022 edition of the Miss Ghana prestigious pageant will come off on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Avenue Event Centre by Unique Floral, East Airport from 6 pm prompt.

The Miss Ghana pageant is Ghana’s oldest and most prestigious beauty event. Exclusive Ghana, organisers of the pageant are seeking to crown a selfless queen who will not only represent Ghana at the Miss World pageant but also leads charity campaigns by Miss Ghana Foundation to help the vulnerable in society.

The queen must be beautiful, intelligent, disciplined, hardworking and beyond that be committed to serving mother Ghana.

In the last few months organisers have been busy working behind the scenes to prepare contestants for this year’s event.

Contestants have been tirelessly engaging in different tasks and also going through various grooming routines to prepare themselves for the battle for the Miss Ghana crown on Sunday.

About eighteen contestants are taking part in this year’s pageant but only one will be crowned Miss Ghana 2022.

MCs of the Sunday’s event will include Edem Smith, Ato Turkson and Precious Bonsu while artistes who will perform include Shuga Lord, Araba Bella, Zakia Kunge and more.