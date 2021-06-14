MTN Extends FA Cup Deal

Kwashie addressing the media
The Digital Marketing Manager of MTN Ghana, Wisdom Kwashie, has announced that the top telecom company has extended the sponsorship of the FA Cup competition to 2023.
At the balloting for the round of 32 for the ongoing competition on Thursday, he stated that MTN Ghana is celebrating 25 years and will continue to brighten lives.
Marketing Manager of StarTimes, Mrs. Akofa Banson, said her outfit was happy to be associated with the MTN FA Cup.
Chairman of the FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, disclosed that the finals of the competition is scheduled for August 8, with the next set of matches fixed from June 18 to 21.
Thirty-two clubs have been drawn to battle for the round 16 of the competition, with Premier side Asante Kotoko drawn against lower-tier side Thunderbolt FC.
Hearts of Oak will battle Windy Professionals, while Medeama Sporting Club face rivals Karela United.
Below are the fixtures
Tamale City Vs Techiman City
Kintampo Top Stars Vs Kato Freedom Fighters
Paga Crocodiles Vs Aduana Stars
Steadfast FC Vs Berekum Chelsea
Kintampo FC Vs Sunyani Reformers
Thunderbolt Vs Asante Kotoko
Asokwa Deportivo Vs Skyy FC
Karela United Vs Medeama SC
Elmina Sharks Vs Venomous Vipers
Aboi Young Stars Vs Ashantigold
Attram De Visser Vs Okwawu United
Hearts of Oak Vs Windy Professionals
Legon Cities Vs Phar Rangers
Third World FC Vs Tema Youth
Young Wise Vs WAFA
Heart of Lions Vs Great Olympics.