MTN Extends FA Cup Deal

Kwashie addressing the media

The Digital Marketing Manager of MTN Ghana, Wisdom Kwashie, has announced that the top telecom company has extended the sponsorship of the FA Cup competition to 2023.

At the balloting for the round of 32 for the ongoing competition on Thursday, he stated that MTN Ghana is celebrating 25 years and will continue to brighten lives.

Marketing Manager of StarTimes, Mrs. Akofa Banson, said her outfit was happy to be associated with the MTN FA Cup.

Chairman of the FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, disclosed that the finals of the competition is scheduled for August 8, with the next set of matches fixed from June 18 to 21.

Thirty-two clubs have been drawn to battle for the round 16 of the competition, with Premier side Asante Kotoko drawn against lower-tier side Thunderbolt FC.

Hearts of Oak will battle Windy Professionals, while Medeama Sporting Club face rivals Karela United.

Below are the fixtures

Tamale City Vs Techiman City

Kintampo Top Stars Vs Kato Freedom Fighters

Paga Crocodiles Vs Aduana Stars

Steadfast FC Vs Berekum Chelsea

Kintampo FC Vs Sunyani Reformers

Thunderbolt Vs Asante Kotoko

Asokwa Deportivo Vs Skyy FC

Karela United Vs Medeama SC

Elmina Sharks Vs Venomous Vipers

Aboi Young Stars Vs Ashantigold

Attram De Visser Vs Okwawu United

Hearts of Oak Vs Windy Professionals

Legon Cities Vs Phar Rangers

Third World FC Vs Tema Youth

Young Wise Vs WAFA

Heart of Lions Vs Great Olympics.