New-Look Burma Camp Project Costs GH¢190m

Ernest Brogya Genfi demolishing one of the old Burma Camp structures

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is set to begin a massive GH¢190 million redevelopment of Burma Camp, aimed at replacing aging barracks with modern, multi-level family housing and multi-purpose office complexes.

The project is expected to be completed within nine months. The initiative covers three key projects: the El-Wak Redevelopment Project, the Post Office Redevelopment Project, and the Burma Camp Redevelopment Project. Together, they are designed to address the military’s housing deficit and significantly improve living conditions for personnel.

Currently, the El-Wak site has 18 blocks of accommodation housing 180 families. The buildings, constructed as far back as Kwame Nkrumah’s era, are now in a dilapidated state. Under the new plan, two types of accommodation will be introduced: Two-Bedroom Half-Compound Units: each unit has two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, sanitary facilities, and an entrance foyer. One block will contain eight (8) apartments; One-Bedroom Studio Apartments: each studio has a single room with a kitchenette, living area, and washroom. One block will contain 32 apartments. At completion, the project will deliver 192 housing units, replacing the existing 180. The contractor is Belamos Construction Company Limited.

The Post Office Redevelopment Project will be executed by HMS Construction Limited. It involves a two-storey multi-purpose facility located opposite Ecobank at Burma Camp. Ground Floor: will house two banks, each with its own banking hall, customer service area, vaults, bank manager’s office, and other ancillary facilities.

The first floor will accommodate relocated post office staff. It will also include a forex bureau, travel and tour facilities, and office space for rent. Officials say the new building will replace the current outdated structure and improve the outlook around the Command Gate area.

The Burma Camp site currently has 18 blocks housing 36 families. The redevelopment will introduce: Deluxe Studio Apartments – with a living area, bedroom, kitchen, storeroom, and sanitary area. Two-Bedroom, Three-Storey Accommodation – each unit with two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, sanitary areas, and entrance foyer.

One block will house 12 apartments. When completed, the project will provide 248 family units, replacing the existing 36.

This represents a 600% increase in housing capacity. Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony last Thursday, Deputy Minister of Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, described the programme as a major investment in the welfare of military personnel. “Soldiers who dedicate their lives to protecting the country deserve decent accommodation,” he said. He added that the redevelopment of Burma Camp and other barracks would preserve an important part of the country’s military history while modernising facilities to meet present and future operational needs.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke