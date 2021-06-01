NIA Decentralises Operations

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has operationalised its regional and district offices from today.

The decentralisation initiative, according to a release from the authority’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Abudu Abdul Ganiyu, “will increase access to the Ghana Card, other related registration activities and the NIA’s visibility throughout the nation.”

He added that “this is in line with NIA’s statutory mandate to register and issue National Identity cards (Ghana Cards) to all Ghanaians from age zero to infinity, as well as foreign nationals lawfully resident in Ghana.”

To ensure a smooth roll-out of the decentralisation process, NIA will use the following plans: a. 1st – 6th June – Setting up, public sensitisation and engagements with community leaders on the operation of the regional and district offices;