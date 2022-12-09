Nothing Wrong With Managers Having Sex With Female Artistes- Adina

Songstress Adina Thembi has said she found nothing wrong with male artiste managers having a sexual relationship with female artistes they manage.

In an interview on Takoradi-based Spice FM, she added that so long as it is a mutual understanding between the two, she sees no wrong with it.

“There is nothing wrong as long as the artiste is not underage. If she is mature enough and the two of them understand that this is what they are doing and can separate that from their work and make sure they are successful, then that’s fine,” she indicated.

“If you are a professional and you know this is your job description, knowing that day in and day out this is what you supposed to do for the artiste, the artiste also understands that she is supposed to do music then that’s fine. That is how it should work, so any extra thing is extra. Their (sexual relationships) are all extra-curricular activities,” Adina added. Over the years, the entertainment industry has discussed whether sexual relationships among artistes and their managers are good and healthy for business.