NPA Fines 9 Oil Companies GH¢2.2m For Unlawful Lifting

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has sanctioned nine oil marketing companies for engaging in illicit third-party trading of petroleum products, and unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Names of the companies were given as Bello Petroleum, Jas Petroleum, Oval Energy, Kros Energy, Safety Petroleum and Santol Energy. The rest are Riseglobe Energy, Sayon Energy and Cigo Energy.

They are to pay a total fine of GH¢2,215,000.

A press release issued by the NPA directed Cigo Energy to pay a fine of GH¢725,000 comprising GH¢30,000 for engaging in third party supplies for the second time and GH¢695,000 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Sayon Energy was fined GH¢425,000 comprising GHS10,000 for engaging in third-party supplies for the first time and GH¢415,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Bello Petroleum was slapped with a fine of GH¢120,000 comprising GH¢10,000 for engaging in third-party supplies for the first time and GH¢110,000 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Jas Petroleum is to pay a fine of GH¢65,000 comprising GHS10,000 for engaging in third party supplies for the first time and GHS55,000 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Oval Energy will also pay a fine of GH¢245,000 comprising GH¢10,000 for engaging in third-party supplies for the first time and GH¢235,000 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Kros Energy was sanctioned to pay a fine of GH¢295,000 comprising GH¢10,000.00 for engaging in third-party supplies for the first time and GH¢285,000 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Safety Petroleum will pay a fine of GH¢200,000 comprising GH¢10,000 for engaging in third-party supplies for the first time and GH¢190,000 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

“That Santol Energy will pay a fine of GH¢75,000 comprising GH¢10,000.00 for engaging in Third Party Supplies for the first time and GH¢65,000 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

“Riseglobe Energy pays a fine of GH¢65,000 comprising GH¢10,000 for engaging in Third Party Supplies for the first time and GH¢55,000 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products,” the release stated.

By Vincent Kubi