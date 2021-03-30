Obama’s Granny Dies at 99

Former United States president, Barrack Obama’s Kenyan Grandmother, Sarah Obama has died at age 99 in western Kenya.

Sarah Obama, according to information gathered by DGN Online, was on admission at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital in Kisumu.

Former President Barrack Obama who announced the death of his granny in an emotional message on Twitter said it was true she has gone to be with the lord but remains their granny.

“My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwei Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as ‘Mama Sarah’ but known to us as ‘Dani’ or Granny”.

“We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude for her long and remarkable life,” he wrote.

Sarah Obama was for a long time best known for the hot porridge and doughnuts she served at a local school.

She rose to world fame with the 2008 election of her grandson Barrack as the first black president of the US.

