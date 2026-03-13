Obuasi-Dunkwa Gang Robbery: Two Armed Suspects Killed in Police Shootout  

The suspects

At least two out of the four suspected armed robbery gang operating along the Obuasi-Dunkwa highway corridor have been killed after sustaining severe injuries during an open fire exchange with the police following intelligence-led operations conducted on 10th and 11th March 2026. The two, identified as David Aheto, aged 42, originally from Sogakope but a resident of Asin Fosu, and Illiasu Bawa, aged 32, a native of Banda Nkwanta in the Savanna Region, were rushed to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital for medical attention but were pronounced dead on arrival by the Medical Officer on duty. According to the police, the remaining two, also believed to have sustained gunshot wounds, succeeded in escaping through the bush.

The following weapons and ammunition were recovered from the scene: one (1) AK-47 assault rifle bearing serial number 68104599, loaded with twenty-eight (28) rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition; one (1) pump-action gun, loaded with five (5) rounds of live BB cartridges; eight (8) additional rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition; and one (1) spent BB cartridge. A total of thirty-six (36) rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition were recovered in all. The deceased suspects were further linked to multiple armed robberies across Obuasi, Dunkwa, Wasa Akropong, and Asin Fosu. Intelligence gathered by the police also led to the arrest of the following: Abdalah Alhassan, Jemini Usman alias Babamu, Aminu Iddrisu alias 0244, and Daniel Debrah, who are currently in police custody assisting investigations.

Police reports say one Samuel Agyei, also known as Africa, and other persons currently on remand at Wasa Akropong, are members of the same gang. Also, one Alhaji Abdalah of Asawase, Kumasi, is alleged to be responsible for selling the recovered AK-47 assault rifle to the gang for Forty-Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵45,000.00). The same Alhaji Abdalah is said to have sold a G3 rifle and a pistol to Samuel Agyei alias Africa. Suspect Aminu Iddrisu, after his arrest on March 11, led the police team to the recovery of one (1) AK-47 assault rifle and one (1) Bruni pistol, which had been concealed in a sack and hidden inside a sheep pen at Moshie Zongo, Kumasi.

Police Assurance

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command, in a statement, emphasized that they have successfully disrupted a dangerous armed robbery gang operating along the Obuasi-Dunkwa highway corridor, calling for calm in the communities. The command indicated that on 10th March 2026, they received credible intelligence that a gang of armed men had converged in a bush along the Obuasi-Dunkwa stretch and were making preparations to carry out a robbery. A police team was immediately deployed and proceeded to the location.

Upon arriving at the bush location near Obuasi on the Obuasi-Dunkwa highway, the team spotted approximately four young men armed with guns. On sighting the police, the suspects immediately opened fire and attempted to flee through the bush. A search conducted in connection with this arrest led to the recovery of an unregistered red Toyota Corolla saloon car, which is suspected to have been part of the proceeds of robberies carried out by the late suspect David Aheto.

Intensive efforts are underway to arrest suspect Mallam Aminu and other members of the gang who are on the run and also recover any remaining firearms in their possession. “The command reaffirms its zero-tolerance stance against armed robbery and the unlawful possession and trading of firearms, and will continue to pursue all individuals involved in such criminal networks with the full force of the law,” the command stated.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke