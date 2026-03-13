Real Madrid ‘Brought Us Down To Earth’ – Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo wins the ball against Vinícius Jnr.

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has admitted that Real Madrid gave Manchester City a harsh reality check following their heavy defeat in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Spanish giants seized control of the tie thanks to a stunning first-half hat-trick from Federico Valverde, putting the record European champions firmly in command ahead of the return leg.

Real Madrid could have extended their advantage further after Vinícius Júnior won a penalty when he was brought down by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. However, the Brazilian forward failed to convert from the spot, leaving the scoreline unchanged.

Speaking after making his debut in Europe’s premier club competition, Semenyo acknowledged the quality of the Spanish side and how effectively they punished City’s weaknesses.

“They are very good in transitions,” he said. “There were a couple of spaces in the middle of the park and they exploited that.”

The Ghana international admitted the defeat served as a reality check for the Premier League side.

“It brings us down to earth essentially,” Semenyo added. “They are a good team, but we just have to go back to the drawing board and do what we need to do.”

Manchester City will now shift focus to domestic action against West Ham United in the Premier League before turning their attention back to Europe.

Pep Guardiola’s side will host Real Madrid in the decisive second leg at the Etihad Stadium on March 17, where they will attempt to overturn the deficit and keep their Champions League hopes alive.