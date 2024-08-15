Okyenhene’s Secretary Sues Hopeson Adorye, Media General For GH₵10m Defamation Over Agyapade3

Hopeson Adorye

A high-stakes defamation lawsuit has been filed by Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta, Secretary to the Okyenhene, against political activist, Hopeson Adorye and Media General, the parent company of TV3 and Onua TV.

The lawsuit, which seeks GH₵10 million in damages, stems from comments made by Adorye on Onua TV on July 26, 2024, which Ofori-Atta claims are false and damaging to his reputation.

According to court documents, Hopeson alleged that Ofori-Atta co-authored a controversial document known as “Agyapadeɛ,” which detailed widespread corruption and collusion within the Ofori Panin Stool and Okyeman.

Hopeson also claimed that Ofori-Atta was involved in illegal mining activities (galamsey) across Ghana.

Ofori-Atta has vehemently denied the allegations, describing the “Agyapadeɛ” document as a “propagandist piece” that had been largely ignored until Adorye brought it into the spotlight.

Through his lawyer, Bright Okyere-Agyekum, Ofori-Atta is seeking several legal remedies, including a declaration that the statements made by Hopeson are defamatory, and GH₵10 million in damages.

The lawsuit has sparked a heated debate about the limits of free speech and the responsibility of public figures to verify information before making it public.

“We believe that the comments made by Hopeson Adorye were malicious and intended to damage the reputation of our client and the Ofori Panin Fie and Okyeman,” Okyere-Agyekum said. “We are confident that the court will rule in our favor and grant us the remedies we are seeking.”

Hopeson Adorye’s comments were made during an appearance on Onua TV’s “Maakye” program, where he claimed to have inside knowledge of the authors of the “Agyapadeɛ” document.

He alleged that Ofori-Atta was part of a technical team that evaluated sites for illegal mining activities.

Ofori-Atta’s lawsuit claims that Hopeson Adorye’s comments were false and defamatory, and that they have caused harm to his reputation and that of the Ofori Panin Fie and Okyeman.

The lawsuit also claims that Media General, as the parent company of Onua TV, is liable for Hopeson Adorye’s comments.

BY Daniel Bampoe