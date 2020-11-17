President Accepts Amidu’s Resignation

Nana Akufo-Addo and Martin Amidu

President Nana Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Mr Amidu tendered in his resignation on Monday, November 16, 2017, citing series of reasons for taking the decision to resign.

And in a letter addressed to Mr Amidu by the Office of The President on November 17, this year and signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, said the accepted Mr Amidu’s resignation, saying “the President has taken due note of the other matters raised in your (Amidu) letter, and the Government will issue a statement responding to them in due course.

It said “the President has directed me to ensure that all emoluments and benefits due you under law are paid to you accordingly.”

By Melvin Tarlue