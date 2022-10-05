Punish Illegal Miners, Chiefs Tell President Akufo-Addo

The National House of Chiefs has declared its support for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deal with persons engaged in illegally mining, commonly known galamsey in the country.

According to the chiefs, they are solidly behind his administration to apply appropriate measures against all persons involved in illegal mining.

Speaking at President Akufo-Addo’s meeting with the Chiefs and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, on Wednesday October 5, President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi expressed worried about the negative effect of galamsey.

He observed that galamsey is having a negative effect on the environment and also threatening revenue mobilsation in the country.

It is against this reasons that the head of the traditional rulers said they have resolved to back the President action against illegal mining.

“Your relentless war against forest degradation and illegal mining in Ghana is of great importance to Ghanaians especially we the chiefs.

“The effects of illegal mining on the environment threaten the survival of water bodies , farmlands, cocoa industry and even encouraging school dropouts, this undermines the revenue mobilsation drive in the country.

“In view of this development we are solidly behind your administration to apply the appropriate sanctions against persons who are engaged in the practice of illegal mining irrespective of their status.”

On his part, President Akufo-Addo called for the support of the chiefs, devoid of partisan politics to deal with the illegal menace.

By Vincent Kubi