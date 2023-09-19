Quarme Zaggy & Band Set To Rock USA

Nana Kwame Ampah, popularly known as Quarme Zaggy, is gearing up for an exhilarating musical journey through the United States, taking place from December 23, 2023, to February 10, 2024, as part of a captivating concert series.

This series of live concerts is being masterfully organized by Pewus Ventures Import & Export, led by Peter Ansah, in collaboration with Quarme Zaggy International Band.

The overarching goal of these concerts is to raise funds in support of individuals facing physical challenges.

Quarme Zaggy, accompanied by his exceptionally talented International Band, has been diligently preparing to deliver electrifying performances that are sure to enthrall music enthusiasts across the United States.

The concert series will traverse various cities, including Atlanta, Worcester, Bronx, and South Fargo.

The journey will commence with a spectacular performance in Atlanta on December 23, 2023, followed by another sensational show in Worcester on December 29.

The excitement continues into the new year, with a performance scheduled for the Bronx on December 30, 2023. The Summit Night Club in South Fargo will be the next stop on January 20, 2024, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

The tour reaches its grand climax on February 10, 2024, in Columbus.

Quarme Zaggy is a celebrated Ghanaian Hiplife artiste and songwriter, renowned for his chart-topping hit, “Just The Two Of Us.” Over the years, he has solidified his position among Ghana’s hardworking musical talents.

Fans across the United States are eagerly anticipating his upcoming concerts, where he aims to recreate the same level of excitement and entertainment that has become synonymous with his name.

Beyond the music, this tour represents an opportunity to make a meaningful impact by supporting individuals with physical challenges through the power of music.