Road Minister Goes Wild On Contractor Over Shoddy Work

Kwasi Amoako-Atta

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta has once qmore vented his spleen at an engineer who supervised the construction of a new bridge in Nsuotem in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region.

The Minister who was on a tour of the Region learnt with shock how the recently constructed bridge had caved in following a recent downpour.

The bridge as gathered is among the 50 bridges currently under construction across the country by the Akufo-Addo led government.

At the visit to the bridge site, the Minister couldn’t hide his anger at the contractor.

He angrily blasted that “which engineer supervised this kind of dirty work? Which engineer? I am surprised by what has happened here. It was under whose supervision, let them cover it. Government cannot waste resources on such useless works. Which engineer supervised this terror, which engineer? Tell me. Where is he? Is he still in the system?

The Minister also demanded that the engineer be made to report to his office on Monday, May 23, 2022.

“Invite him to report to me in the office on Monday,” the Minister said.

He also assured residents of the town that government will come to their aid and fix the bridge as soon as it can.

– BY Daniel Bampoe