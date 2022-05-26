Sandra Ababio Congratulates Lilwin Over Second Marriage

Sandra Ababio and Lilwin

Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio has left her followers in shock after she congratulated her colleague, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin for getting himself a new wife.

Lilwin tied the nuptial knot with his new wife Maame Serwaa recently. This was six years after he reportedly divorced his ex-wife Patricia Afriyie.

Sandra and Lilwin had earlier on been rumoured to be having secret love affairs, a claim, they both denied even though Lilwin’s ex-wife has been insisting that Sandra collapsed her marriage to Lilwin

According to Patricia Afriyie, she is happy Lilwin didn’t marry Sandra.

In an Instagram post after Lilwin’s wedding photos went viral on social media this week, Sandra decided to join other colleagues in Kumawood to congratulate the new couple.

She wrote: Congratulations honey @officiallilwin and our amazing sis-in-law May God bless ur union and give u the strength to move on..”

The post has left many of her followers in shock because of the rumours that they were secret lovers.