Serene Insurance Supports Black Stars With GH¢20m Insurance Cover, Cash

Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong

Serene Insurance Limited, a member of the First Sky Group and a leading general insurance company has supported the Black Stars with GH¢2 million in cash and GH¢20 million aggregate limit Group Personal Accident Insurance cover for the period June 1, 2026 to July 31 2026.

The package forms part of the company’s contribution towards the senior national team’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada between June 11 and July 19, 2026.

The company is also providing GH¢100, 000 cover for each member of the playing body, GH¢30, 000 for each member of the technical team and GH¢10, 000 for each member of sponsored supporters (fans) for the period.

The 24-hour insurance policy covers bodily injury to or death of any of the insured categories resulting from an accident during the duration of the tournament.

The announcement was in response to Ghana’s fundraising campaign ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was officially launched by President John Mahama at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra to raise US$30 million to fund Ghana’s participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and four international friendly matches.

Commenting on the support for the Ghana’s participation at the FIFA 2026 World Cup Tournament, Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong observed that the Black Stars are the nation’s pride on the pitch and Serene Insurance was honoured to support with cash and insurance cover as a demonstration of its commitment in backing talents, securing futures and celebrating victories.

‘We’re not just protecting players, we’re protecting dreams, securing glory and shielding Ghana’s pride in our shared journey to a historic feat at this year’s edition of the global football fiesta. We are gratified to stand with the Black Stars as they represent Ghana on the global stage and therefore imperative to rally behind our team as they take on the world and make us proud in USA, Canada, and Mexico.’ Mrs. Boampong said.

Mrs. Boampong reiterated that “this feat is a reflection of our belief in Ghana’s potential to securing a winning future for mother Ghana through investments in sports providing a major boost to the Black Stars’ preparations as the team gears up for the tournament.”

A Sports Desk Report