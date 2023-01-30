Shatta Wale Blasts Sarkodie Over Samini

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has waded into Samini and Sarkodie’s brouhaha suggesting the rapper didn’t handle the issue very well.

Samini in a tweet last week Monday while responding to a fan said he was never going to work with Sarkodie henceforth.

This was because Sarkodie refused to reply to his messages after their earlier chats about a feature.

After sending him the songs, he revealed that Sarkodie stopped replying to his messages. Samini said he felt disrespected.

Sarkodie however responded to the comment on a Hitz FM interview on Tuesday saying Samini’s utterances must have come from a “certain place” for which he would need more details.

“Him feeling like that, I don’t have any control over that. I can only say sorry about how he feels, not necessarily because I agree with everything he is saying, but because that’s how he feels,” Sarkodie indicated.

A lot of Ghanaians hold the view that Sarkodie didn’t treat Samini well. Most argue that he could have replied to Samini’s messages to let him know why he didn’t record his version of the song.

Shatta who added his voice to the brouhaha also said Sarkodie could have done better.

According to him, Samini is one of the big names who pave the way for Sarkodie and it will always be like that. Sark must therefore not forget that and give him that due respect.

Shatta Wale who was speaking in a Facebook Live session on Saturday, January 28 was not happy with how Sarkodie keeps ignoring artistes who once supported him in the past.

“How can Samini and Sarkodie be fighting? Samini and Sarkodie shouldn’t be fighting but ask yourself why? Right now Sarkodie feels like he has the people so he has forgotten about Samini.

“Hey Sarkodie, Samini be your father, forever and ever. Hey Sarkodie, Samini be your legend, icon, superstar forever and ever. Forget everything, I have a beef with him but even with that, I give him respect. Forget yourself, nonsense!” he charged.

Shatta added that he was displeased with the turn of events at Hitz FM when Samini was called on the phone during Sarkodie’s interview with Andy Dosty.

“He (Samini) is talking to you on the radio as your father…you see what fame can cause? You guys play with everything…Samini is the guy that when he is speaking on radio, you have to shut up and listen because he has been on that forkin journey. The road he (Samini) has cleared for some of us to enjoy mustn’t be taken for granted. It is very nonsense and stupid something. It is not your fault but those 12 people in the music industry.”

By Francis Addo