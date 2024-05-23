Simpieso Wins Foklex Top Award

Emmanuel Martey alias Alaska De Don

The Foklex National Political Talk Show of the Year for 2023 has been awarded to Ahotor 92.3 FM’s flagship political show “Simpieso” hosted by Emmanuel Martey alias Alaska De Don.

The programme has won a Foklex award for the third time in a row. Previously, the show won the Greater Accra Political Show of the Year award two years in a row.

“Simpieso” which airs from Monday to Friday between 1.00 pm and 5.00 pm brings together a diverse range of experts to delve into political, governance, and social issues with insightful discussions and analysis.

Ahotor 92.FM is operated by Universal Multimedia and broadcasts from Lashibi in Accra.

The host brings a lot of passion, verve and energy to the show with his deep analysis of issues, insightful commentary and interviewing skills.

Supported by an able team of producers, the Simpieso highlights some of the topical issues of the day with candor and no holds barred.

Emmanuel Martey, aka Alaska, thanked his coworkers and management for their support.

He noted, “I acknowledge the support of my management and colleagues and above all, my listeners for their loyalty, encouraging messages and support and I assure you all of my fullest commitment to speaking truth to power in the supreme interest of our nation.”

Simpieso has grown to become one of the most popular afternoon talk shows in the country since its inception.

The Foklex Media Awards are an annual event that recognizes the persistent efforts of Ghana’s media professionals.