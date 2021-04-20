Spurs Sack Mourinho… Walks Away With £20m… Ryan Mason Takes Over

Jose Mourinho

Tottenham have sacked Jose Mourinho after 17 months in charge, the club have confirmed.

Spurs announced the decision on Monday morning, less than 12 hours after confirming they will be founding members of a new European Super League alongside five other English clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Sources have told ESPN that Mourinho will receive a compensation package lower than the £30 million that had previously been reported elsewhere. Mourinho had a contract worth around £10m per season until 2023 and therefore Spurs are committed to paying a figure closer to £20m.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said, “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

“On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League, five points adrift of the top four, and face Manchester City in the EFL Cup Final on Sunday.

Mourinho, 58, had lost 13 games in all competitions this season, more than any other in his managerial career, and sources told ESPN that several squad members had grown frustrated by his willingness to publicly criticise the players after defeats.

He succeeded Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019 with the specific aim of winning silverware and maintaining the club’s presence in the Champions League.

Mourinho had shown signs of feeling the strain during tense exchanges with reporters in news conferences of late, but sources claim he harboured a belief that beating City this weekend and delivering the club’s first trophy since 2008 would buy him time.

Spurs confirmed coach Ryan Mason took charge of training yesterday. Sources have told ESPN that Mason and Chris Powell are likely to be appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season as the search for a new manager begins.

Sources added that Julian Nagelsmann and Brendan Rodgers are two coaches admired by senior figures at Tottenham.