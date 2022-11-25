Stars Stumble Against Portugal…In World Cup Opener

Ghana yesterday stumbled 2-3 to Portugal in their World Cup opening Group H game at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Both sides started the game slowly but it was the Portuguese who drew first blood from the spot after Salisu Mohamed fouled Cristiano Ronaldo after recess.

The Black Stars replied few minutes later when skipper of the side Dede Ayew stretched his right leg to tap home a Mohamed Kudus cross.

Coach Otto Addo’s changes of Dede Ayew and Mohamed Kudus had a telling effect on the game and allowed the Europeans to dictate the game’s pace.

The Portuguese restored their lead through Jao Felix when he capitalised on a defensive error.

Rafael Leao consolidated the lead when he placed the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Lawrence Atizigi with 15 minutes remaining.

Ghana multiplied in front with few minutes to end of the game, resulting in Osman Bukari towering to reduce the deficit.

Earlier, Kudus proved lethal but his efforts missed by inches.

Ghana next face South Korea on Monday.

