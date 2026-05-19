STMA, Sekondi MP Clash Over GH¢5.2m DACF

The management of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has strongly denied allegation by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, Blay Nyameke Armah, that the STMA used about GH¢5.2 million for repainting the Assembly’s main office building.

The MP earlier alleged that the Assembly used the amount from its 2025 share of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) Legacy Projects Allocation solely for the repainting.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has described the MP’s assertion as false.

“The Assembly wishes to place on record that the claim is false, inaccurate, and misleading,” it stressed.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the Assembly noted, “Our attention has been drawn to a comment by the Member of Parliament for the Sekondi Constituency, Blay Nyameke Armah, alleging that the Assembly used GH¢5.2 million for repainting.”

It said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the actual cost incurred for the repair and painting works on its main office building was GH¢319,683 and not GH¢5.2 million as alleged by the MP.”

The statement explained that the works formed part of necessary rehabilitation and maintenance efforts aimed at preserving the structural integrity and improving the working environment of the Assembly’s administrative block.

The Assembly further clarified that the 2025 DACF Legacy Projects Allocation was not used exclusively for the office rehabilitation works.

“The allocation was also applied towards the completion of other outstanding projects within the metropolis in line with approved development priorities and the Assembly’s commitment to improving infrastructure and service delivery,” it stressed.

STMA assured residents that the Assembly will continue to prioritise projects and interventions that improve service delivery, institutional efficiency, and the general wellbeing of the people.

The Assembly remains committed to transparency, accountability, and prudent management of public funds.

“All expenditures undertaken by the Assembly are guided by the approved DACF guidelines, procurement procedures, and public financial management regulations,” the statement added.

The Assembly has, therefore, urged the public to disregard the misleading allegations and rely on verified information from official Assembly sources.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi