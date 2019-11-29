header ad banner
Stormzy Announces ‘H.I.T.H World Tour 2020’

November 29, 2019

Ghanaian musician, Stormzy, has announced his ‘H.I.T.H. World Tour’s 2020.

The 55-days tour will see the ace singer performing at shows spanning across Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, North America, UK & Ireland and Africa.
He will kick off the tour on February 7, in Dubai and wrap it up in October on the African continent.

The tour marks his biggest live offering to date and will see him make his solo debut at London’s O2 Arena for two nights on 3rd & 4th of September, marking his first solo shows in the capital since his 3-day stint at Brixton Academy in May 2017.

Subsequent to the London’s O2 Arena, Stormzy will grace the stages of 11 more arenas throughout the UK and Ireland, concluding at Bournemouth’s international Centre on 22nd September.

Thereafter, he will head to Africa to tour for the first time, notably playing a date in his homeland of Ghana, before ending the world tour with a show in Lagos, Nigeria.

‘H.I.T.H. WORLD TOUR 2020’ DATES

 

 

EUROPE

    

Mon 10 Feb 2020

Brussels, Belgium

Ancienne Belgique

Tue 11 Feb 2020

Brussels, Belgium

Ancienne Belgique

Thu 20 Feb 2020

Berlin, Germany

Columbiahalle

Fri 21 Feb 2020

Copenhagen, Denmark

Royal Arena

Sat 22 Feb 2020

Amsterdam, Netherlands

AFAS Live

Mon 24 Feb 2020

Hamburg, Germany

Docks

Tue 25 Feb 2020

Oslo, Norway

Sentrum Scene

Wed 26 Feb 2020

Stockholm, Sweden

Annexet

Fri 28 Feb 2020

Cologne, Germany

Carlswerk Victoria

Sat 29 Feb 2020

Paris, France

Le Trianon

Sun 01 Mar 2020

Mainz, Germany

Altes Postlager

Tue 03 Mar 2020

Warsaw, Poland

Stodoła

Wed 04 Mar 2020

Prague, Czech Republic

Roxy

Thu 05 Mar 2020

Zurich, Switzerland

X-tra

 

 

Asia

 

Fri 07 Feb 2020

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Venue TBA

Tue 24 Mar 2020

Tokyo, Japan

Akasaka Blitz

Fri 27 Mar 2020

Shanghai, China

Arkham

Sat 28 Mar 2020

Hong Kong, China

Sonar Hong Kong

Sun 29 Mar 2020

Seoul, South Korea

MUV-Hall

 

 

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

Fri 01 May 2020

Wellington, New Zealand

TSB Bank Arena

Sat 02 May 2020

Auckland, New Zealand

Trusts Stadium

Wed 06 May 2020

Perth, Australia

HBF Stadium

Sat 09 May 2020

Sydney, Australia

Horden Pavillion

Wed 13 May 2020

Adelaide, Australia

AEC Theatre

Thu 14 May 2020

Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne Arena

Sat 16 May 2020

Brisbane, Australia

Riverstage

 

 

 

NORTH AMERICA

Tue 26 May 2020

Oakland, California, USA

Fox Theater

Wed 27 May 2020

Los Angeles, California, USA

The Novo

Fri 29 May 2020

Denver, Colorado, USA

Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

Sat 30 May 2020

Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Buckhead Theatre

Sun 31 May 2020

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Corona Theatre

Tue 02 Jun 2020

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Rebel

Thu 04 Jun 2020

Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn Steel

Fri 05 Jun 2020

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Theatre of Living Arts

Sat 06 Jun 2020

Washington, DC, USA

9:30 Club

Tue 09 Jun 2020

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Metro

Fri 12 Jun 2020

Houston, Texas, USA

House of Blues

Sat 13 Jun 2020

Dallas, Texas, USA

House of Blues

 

 

 

UK & IRELAND

Thu 03 Sep 2020

London, England

The O2

Fri 04 Sep 2020

London, England

The O2

Tue 08 Sep 2020

Dublin, Republic of Ireland

3Arena

Thu 10 Sep 2020

Glasgow, Scotland

SSE Hydro

Fri 11 Sep 2020

Newcastle Upon Tyne, England

Utilita Arena

Sat 12 Sep 2020

Leeds, England

First Direct Arena

Sun 13 Sep 2020

Liverpool, England

M&S Bank Arena

Wed 16 Sep 2020

Sheffield, England

FlyDSA Arena

Thu 17 Sep 2020

Manchester, England

Manchester Arena

Fri 18 Sep 2020

Nottingham, England

Motorpoint Arena

Sat 19 Sep 2020

Birmingham, England

Arena Birmingham

Mon 21 Sep 2020

Cardiff, Wales

Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Tue 22 Sep 2020

Bournemouth, England

Bournemouth International Centre

 

 

 

AFRICA

Sat 03 Oct 2020

Cape Town, South Africa

Rocking the Daisies Festival

Sun 04 Oct 2020

Johannesburg, South Africa

In the City Festival

Fri 09 Oct 2020

Accra, Ghana

Untamed Empire

Sat 10 Oct 2020

Lagos, Nigeria

Balmoral Convention Center

 

BY DGN Online

