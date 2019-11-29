Stormzy Announces ‘H.I.T.H World Tour 2020’

Stormzy

Ghanaian musician, Stormzy, has announced his ‘H.I.T.H. World Tour’s 2020.

The 55-days tour will see the ace singer performing at shows spanning across Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, North America, UK & Ireland and Africa.

He will kick off the tour on February 7, in Dubai and wrap it up in October on the African continent.

The tour marks his biggest live offering to date and will see him make his solo debut at London’s O2 Arena for two nights on 3rd & 4th of September, marking his first solo shows in the capital since his 3-day stint at Brixton Academy in May 2017.

Subsequent to the London’s O2 Arena, Stormzy will grace the stages of 11 more arenas throughout the UK and Ireland, concluding at Bournemouth’s international Centre on 22nd September.

Thereafter, he will head to Africa to tour for the first time, notably playing a date in his homeland of Ghana, before ending the world tour with a show in Lagos, Nigeria.

‘H.I.T.H. WORLD TOUR 2020’ DATES

EUROPE Mon 10 Feb 2020 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique Tue 11 Feb 2020 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique Thu 20 Feb 2020 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle Fri 21 Feb 2020 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena Sat 22 Feb 2020 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live Mon 24 Feb 2020 Hamburg, Germany Docks Tue 25 Feb 2020 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene Wed 26 Feb 2020 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet Fri 28 Feb 2020 Cologne, Germany Carlswerk Victoria Sat 29 Feb 2020 Paris, France Le Trianon Sun 01 Mar 2020 Mainz, Germany Altes Postlager Tue 03 Mar 2020 Warsaw, Poland Stodoła Wed 04 Mar 2020 Prague, Czech Republic Roxy Thu 05 Mar 2020 Zurich, Switzerland X-tra

Asia

Fri 07 Feb 2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirates Venue TBA Tue 24 Mar 2020 Tokyo, Japan Akasaka Blitz Fri 27 Mar 2020 Shanghai, China Arkham Sat 28 Mar 2020 Hong Kong, China Sonar Hong Kong Sun 29 Mar 2020 Seoul, South Korea MUV-Hall

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

Fri 01 May 2020 Wellington, New Zealand TSB Bank Arena Sat 02 May 2020 Auckland, New Zealand Trusts Stadium Wed 06 May 2020 Perth, Australia HBF Stadium Sat 09 May 2020 Sydney, Australia Horden Pavillion Wed 13 May 2020 Adelaide, Australia AEC Theatre Thu 14 May 2020 Melbourne, Australia Melbourne Arena Sat 16 May 2020 Brisbane, Australia Riverstage

NORTH AMERICA

Tue 26 May 2020 Oakland, California, USA Fox Theater Wed 27 May 2020 Los Angeles, California, USA The Novo Fri 29 May 2020 Denver, Colorado, USA Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Sat 30 May 2020 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Buckhead Theatre Sun 31 May 2020 Montreal, Quebec, Canada Corona Theatre Tue 02 Jun 2020 Toronto, Ontario, Canada Rebel Thu 04 Jun 2020 Brooklyn, New York, USA Brooklyn Steel Fri 05 Jun 2020 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Theatre of Living Arts Sat 06 Jun 2020 Washington, DC, USA 9:30 Club Tue 09 Jun 2020 Chicago, Illinois, USA Metro Fri 12 Jun 2020 Houston, Texas, USA House of Blues Sat 13 Jun 2020 Dallas, Texas, USA House of Blues

UK & IRELAND

Thu 03 Sep 2020 London, England The O2 Fri 04 Sep 2020 London, England The O2 Tue 08 Sep 2020 Dublin, Republic of Ireland 3Arena Thu 10 Sep 2020 Glasgow, Scotland SSE Hydro Fri 11 Sep 2020 Newcastle Upon Tyne, England Utilita Arena Sat 12 Sep 2020 Leeds, England First Direct Arena Sun 13 Sep 2020 Liverpool, England M&S Bank Arena Wed 16 Sep 2020 Sheffield, England FlyDSA Arena Thu 17 Sep 2020 Manchester, England Manchester Arena Fri 18 Sep 2020 Nottingham, England Motorpoint Arena Sat 19 Sep 2020 Birmingham, England Arena Birmingham Mon 21 Sep 2020 Cardiff, Wales Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Tue 22 Sep 2020 Bournemouth, England Bournemouth International Centre

AFRICA

Sat 03 Oct 2020 Cape Town, South Africa Rocking the Daisies Festival Sun 04 Oct 2020 Johannesburg, South Africa In the City Festival Fri 09 Oct 2020 Accra, Ghana Untamed Empire Sat 10 Oct 2020 Lagos, Nigeria Balmoral Convention Center

