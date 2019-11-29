Stormzy Announces ‘H.I.T.H World Tour 2020’

Stormzy
Ghanaian musician, Stormzy, has announced his ‘H.I.T.H. World Tour’s 2020.
The 55-days tour will see the ace singer performing at shows spanning across Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, North America, UK & Ireland and Africa.
He will kick off the tour on February 7, in Dubai and wrap it up in October on the African continent.
The tour marks his biggest live offering to date and will see him make his solo debut at London’s O2 Arena for two nights on 3rd & 4th of September, marking his first solo shows in the capital since his 3-day stint at Brixton Academy in May 2017.
Subsequent to the London’s O2 Arena, Stormzy will grace the stages of 11 more arenas throughout the UK and Ireland, concluding at Bournemouth’s international Centre on 22nd September.
Thereafter, he will head to Africa to tour for the first time, notably playing a date in his homeland of Ghana, before ending the world tour with a show in Lagos, Nigeria.
‘H.I.T.H. WORLD TOUR 2020’ DATES
|
EUROPE
|
Mon 10 Feb 2020
|
Brussels, Belgium
|
Ancienne Belgique
|
Tue 11 Feb 2020
|
Brussels, Belgium
|
Ancienne Belgique
|
Thu 20 Feb 2020
|
Berlin, Germany
|
Columbiahalle
|
Fri 21 Feb 2020
|
Copenhagen, Denmark
|
Royal Arena
|
Sat 22 Feb 2020
|
Amsterdam, Netherlands
|
AFAS Live
|
Mon 24 Feb 2020
|
Hamburg, Germany
|
Docks
|
Tue 25 Feb 2020
|
Oslo, Norway
|
Sentrum Scene
|
Wed 26 Feb 2020
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
Annexet
|
Fri 28 Feb 2020
|
Cologne, Germany
|
Carlswerk Victoria
|
Sat 29 Feb 2020
|
Paris, France
|
Le Trianon
|
Sun 01 Mar 2020
|
Mainz, Germany
|
Altes Postlager
|
Tue 03 Mar 2020
|
Warsaw, Poland
|
Stodoła
|
Wed 04 Mar 2020
|
Prague, Czech Republic
|
Roxy
|
Thu 05 Mar 2020
|
Zurich, Switzerland
|
X-tra
Asia
|
Fri 07 Feb 2020
|
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|
Venue TBA
|
Tue 24 Mar 2020
|
Tokyo, Japan
|
Akasaka Blitz
|
Fri 27 Mar 2020
|
Shanghai, China
|
Arkham
|
Sat 28 Mar 2020
|
Hong Kong, China
|
Sonar Hong Kong
|
Sun 29 Mar 2020
|
Seoul, South Korea
|
MUV-Hall
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
|
Fri 01 May 2020
|
Wellington, New Zealand
|
TSB Bank Arena
|
Sat 02 May 2020
|
Auckland, New Zealand
|
Trusts Stadium
|
Wed 06 May 2020
|
Perth, Australia
|
HBF Stadium
|
Sat 09 May 2020
|
Sydney, Australia
|
Horden Pavillion
|
Wed 13 May 2020
|
Adelaide, Australia
|
AEC Theatre
|
Thu 14 May 2020
|
Melbourne, Australia
|
Melbourne Arena
|
Sat 16 May 2020
|
Brisbane, Australia
|
Riverstage
NORTH AMERICA
|
Tue 26 May 2020
|
Oakland, California, USA
|
Fox Theater
|
Wed 27 May 2020
|
Los Angeles, California, USA
|
The Novo
|
Fri 29 May 2020
|
Denver, Colorado, USA
|
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
|
Sat 30 May 2020
|
Atlanta, Georgia, USA
|
Buckhead Theatre
|
Sun 31 May 2020
|
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
|
Corona Theatre
|
Tue 02 Jun 2020
|
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|
Rebel
|
Thu 04 Jun 2020
|
Brooklyn, New York, USA
|
Brooklyn Steel
|
Fri 05 Jun 2020
|
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
|
Theatre of Living Arts
|
Sat 06 Jun 2020
|
Washington, DC, USA
|
9:30 Club
|
Tue 09 Jun 2020
|
Chicago, Illinois, USA
|
Metro
|
Fri 12 Jun 2020
|
Houston, Texas, USA
|
House of Blues
|
Sat 13 Jun 2020
|
Dallas, Texas, USA
|
House of Blues
UK & IRELAND
|
Thu 03 Sep 2020
|
London, England
|
The O2
|
Fri 04 Sep 2020
|
London, England
|
The O2
|
Tue 08 Sep 2020
|
Dublin, Republic of Ireland
|
3Arena
|
Thu 10 Sep 2020
|
Glasgow, Scotland
|
SSE Hydro
|
Fri 11 Sep 2020
|
Newcastle Upon Tyne, England
|
Utilita Arena
|
Sat 12 Sep 2020
|
Leeds, England
|
First Direct Arena
|
Sun 13 Sep 2020
|
Liverpool, England
|
M&S Bank Arena
|
Wed 16 Sep 2020
|
Sheffield, England
|
FlyDSA Arena
|
Thu 17 Sep 2020
|
Manchester, England
|
Manchester Arena
|
Fri 18 Sep 2020
|
Nottingham, England
|
Motorpoint Arena
|
Sat 19 Sep 2020
|
Birmingham, England
|
Arena Birmingham
|
Mon 21 Sep 2020
|
Cardiff, Wales
|
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
|
Tue 22 Sep 2020
|
Bournemouth, England
|
Bournemouth International Centre
AFRICA
|
Sat 03 Oct 2020
|
Cape Town, South Africa
|
Rocking the Daisies Festival
|
Sun 04 Oct 2020
|
Johannesburg, South Africa
|
In the City Festival
|
Fri 09 Oct 2020
|
Accra, Ghana
|
Untamed Empire
|
Sat 10 Oct 2020
|
Lagos, Nigeria
|
Balmoral Convention Center
