Tanker Drivers Call Off Strike

After a three-day strike, petroleum haulage truck drivers in Ghana have called off their industrial action after receiving assurances from the authorities.

The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union and other haulage associations went on strike on June 26 after complaining that poor road conditions were a health and safety issue and also creating damage to their vehicles.

This had caused fuel shortages in some areas due to the disruption to supply.

To address the issue, the Ministry of Roads and Highways has assured the tanker drivers that infrastructural works will commence on the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO) Kpone Road in Tema.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, stated that roads within the Tema Heavy Industrial Area are currently being constructed.

However, he acknowledged that the construction progress has been slower than anticipated due to engineering challenges and the need for accuracy.

He emphasized that the government has not abandoned the project and that the contractor is already on site.

The tanker drivers had accused the Minister of neglecting his duty to construct and refurbish the roads, claiming that the poor condition of the roads endangered their lives due to the hazardous materials they transport.

As a result, they went on strike on June 26, demanding immediate action.

Sunday Alabi, the National Vice Chairman of the Tanker Drivers Union, mentioned that the commitment to patching potholes at TOR to Kpone has made them soften their stance.

The National Chairman of the Union of Tanker Drivers, George Nyaunu, clarified that their strike targeted the Minister of Roads and Highways, not the President.

He justified their industrial action by highlighting the Minister’s alleged negligence.

In response to the drivers’ demands, the Minister of Roads and Highways assured them that the government has awarded the contract for the road construction and that the contractor is already working on site.

