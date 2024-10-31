Veep Lauds IGP For Police Reforms

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a handshake with Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his relentless efforts in transforming the Ghana Police Service.

He said the IGP’s vision has helped elevate the Police Service into a modern, professional institution poised to become a reference point for law enforcement across Africa.

“The systemic re-orientation and reform of the Ghana Police Service since the coming into office of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, have brought tangible results; results that continue to give me pride as Chairman of the Police Council,” Dr. Bawumia stated at a passing-out parade of the Ghana Police Academy in Accra yesterday.

He continued, “I am proud to stand side by side with such a visionary leader who continues to set the pace and is on course to make the Ghana Police Service the reference point for excellence in Africa and beyond.”

He congratulated the newly commissioned officers for their impressive display of discipline and skill during the parade.

“Let me congratulate the officers on parade for such an impressive display of drill-craft. This certainly demonstrates the hard work, discipline, and determination put in by both the officers and their trainers over the past six months,” Dr. Bawumia stressed.

He expressed his confidence in the officers’ readiness to serve the country in their new capacities.

The Vice President also acknowledged the vital role played by the Police Management Board (POMAB), the Commandant, and allied trainers at the Police Academy in shaping the officers for national service.

Dr. Bawumia pointed to the significant infrastructural improvements at the Police Training Academy, driven by both government support and his personal involvement.

“With Government and my own personal support, the Police Administration embarked on an ambitious infrastructural development of the Training School that has transformed the look and feel of this place. This is so beautiful,” he remarked.

He also celebrated the expansion of the course intake, noting that the current class of 430 officers is the largest in the history of the Ghana Police Service.

“The consistency of the Police Academy Programme, with regular intakes, as well as the expanded and transparent opportunity for Chief Inspectors to apply, have led to increased satisfaction and renewed vigour among the ranks,” he stated.

This, he said, is helping to bridge the officer-to-men ratio, bringing policing closer to communities and enhancing law enforcement nationwide.

Dr. Bawumia emphasised that the reforms go beyond infrastructure and intake size, as the training curriculum itself has been significantly modernised.

He noted that the graduating class had been exposed to a broad range of subjects, including contemporary police management, criminal investigation, practical police duties, and high-risk operation training.

According to him, the new officers have also been equipped with community engagement strategies to foster stronger relationships between the police and the public.

“To top it off, the class is earning a Post-Graduate Diploma in Security Studies from the University of Cape Coast,” the Vice President said, describing this as “proper education” that will better prepare the officers for leadership roles in law enforcement.

Continued Government Support

Dr. Bawumia reiterated the government’s unwavering support for the Ghana Police Service, which he described as essential for the country’s security and democratic development.

He recounted a conversation with IGP Akuffo Dampare at the beginning of his tenure, where the two agreed to make the service the best institution in the country and a benchmark for the continent.

He asserted that since then, government intervention has facilitated strategic resourcing and retooling of the service.

He said key developments include the provision of 630 new housing units in Accra, 720 new vehicles, 5,150 motorbikes, and the construction of four ultra-modern brick police stations, one of which was commissioned by him at Kwahu Asakraka earlier this year.

Dr. Bawumia disclosed that additionally, two new regional police headquarters have been completed in Wa and Kasoa, and the creation of eight additional police regions has brought the total to 25.

According to him, among the most notable initiatives is the establishment of a Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund with a seed amount of $1 million, aimed at providing emergency medical care for officers in need, both locally and internationally.

“So far, over 20 officers have received specialist medical care both in Ghana and across the world,” Dr. Bawumia revealed.

He also mentioned the launch of the Police Shop, a one-stop facility with both physical and digital outlets that provide essential items, such as operational gear and ceremonial attire, to police officers.

He said the shop aligns with international best practices, ensuring that officers are well-equipped for duty.

Police-Community/Professionalism

Addressing the growing professionalism within the Police Service, Dr. Bawumia commended the high levels of discipline exhibited by officers, even in challenging situations.

He referenced recent public demonstrations where the police maintained calm under extreme provocation, a stark contrast to past incidents of police brutality.

“Gone are the days when the Police were the butt of everyone’s joke for unprofessional conduct,” he said.

The Vice President urged the graduating class to uphold these standards as they move forward in their careers.

He urged the officers to continue striving for excellence in service to the nation, ensuring the safety and security of Ghanaians, and strengthening the police-public partnership for a safer Ghana.

By Ernest Kofi Adu