Verstappen Wishes F1 Was ‘More Fun’

Max Verstappen says he wishes the new Formula 1 was “more fun” but is hopeful the sport is heading towards changes that will “improve everything”.

The four-time world champion is among many drivers who find the increased amount of energy management required for the engines this year is taking away enjoyment and some elements of their skill.

“I am a bit conflicted, because I don’t really enjoy to drive the car but I do enjoy working with the team,” Red Bull’s Verstappen said.

“I don’t want to leave [F1] but I also hope of course it gets better. I have had discussions with F1 and the [governing body] FIA and we are working towards something that will hopefully improve everything.”

There are concerns over the unusual techniques required of drivers to ensure that the new engines, which have a 50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical power, have sufficient battery charge for optimum performance.

F1’s bosses initially agreed to take stock of the rules after the first three races and analyse whether changes could be made.

It now seems there is a chance modifications could be made after this weekend’s race in China, the second of the season after Sunday’s opener in Australia.

The main issue is that the overriding requirement to ensure the battery is fully charged at the most performance-sensitive parts of the circuit is reducing the driving challenge, especially in the most demanding high-speed corners.

Aston Martin’s two-time champion Fernando Alonso said: “It is a different challenge. That’s where you put the line, if these cars are more fun or less fun, and everyone will have their own opinion.

“We used to ‘fight for our life’ in Turn 12 in Bahrain, Turn Nine and 10 in Melbourne, sector one and 130R in Suzuka, Turn Seven and Eight here in China.

“There were always certain corners that in Formula 1 were challenging the limits of the physics, and the driver had to use all the skills and be brave in some of the moments as well.

“When you put new tyres and you go through the corner at a speed that you’ve never been before in any of the free practices, that challenge is gone in a way.

“You use those corners to charge the battery, not any more to make the lap time.

“Still fun? Yes, we love racing. Because I grew up on the other, and I was challenging myself in the corners, I probably prefer the other one. But I was super-lucky to race in that era and I still feel lucky that I race now, so I like both.”