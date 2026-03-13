Shatta Wale Backs Benjamin Asare For World Cup Squad

Shatta Wale (L) and Benjamin Asare

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall star Shatta Wale has thrown his support behind Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, urging selectors to include him in the Ghana national football team squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Asare made his senior debut for Ghana in March last year and has quickly grown into a key figure in the national team setup.

The former Accra Great Olympics goalkeeper has since emerged as the Black Stars’ first-choice shot-stopper following impressive displays during the team’s qualification campaign.

Shatta Wale praised the goalkeeper’s rising influence and the excitement his performances are generating among supporters.

“They have to,” the musician said when asked if Asare should be part of the World Cup squad. “The buzz he is bringing to the World Cup — right now no one is talking about any other player than the goalkeeper. We need that.”

He added that the growing momentum around the player should not be overlooked.

“Sometimes we downplay certain things, but I tell people when you are fixing a puzzle, God makes it funny, but humans want it to be serious. It can’t be too serious and then you go and make mistakes,” he noted. “I think we should advocate for him to go to the World Cup.”

Ghana will be making their fifth appearance at the global tournament and have been drawn in Group L. The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama on June 17, face England on June 23, and conclude the group stage against Croatia on June 27.

Head coach Otto Addo is expected to announce his final squad for the tournament on June 1.

BY Wletsu Ransford