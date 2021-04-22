ZEN Petroleum Opens New Kojo Thompson Road Service Station

The new service station

ZEN Petroleum has opened its new Kojo Thompson Road Station, as it expands its retail presence in Accra.

The opening of the new service station marks a major milestone for the company which has seen consistent growth in the petroleum downstream sector while maintaining its position as the market leader in the supply of fuel products to the mining sector.

With operations already underway, the Kojo Thompson Road station is one of many ZEN service stations designed, constructed and operating by The Blue Book.

The station is therefore equipped with double-wall tanks, leak detection, overfill prevention, flame arrestors, oil separators and other key safety features while providing priority access and parking for persons with disabilities.

Commenting on the opening of the new station, ZEN’s Retail Director Prince Awuley said, “Our growth strategy within the capital city has been driven by particularly high demand from our customer base. The opening of our new Kojo Thompson Road station, therefore, signifies a strong commitment to our vision of being the leader in the supply of affordable, high-quality fuel for the average Ghanaian. This adds to our existing network of 32 fully operational, modern, user-friendly stations across the country.”

Mr Awuley also called for more collaboration between state and industry players towards mitigating issues around contraband fuel, which often create revenue loopholes in the petroleum downstream sector.

With recently opened stations in Mamprobi and Sowutuom, ZEN is set to establish its Accra presence with expanded retail offerings.

The new Kojo Thompson Road station will serve communities primarily around Adabraka, Ushher Town, Kokomlemle and nearby suburbs.

Available to customers are checks for leaks, water, density and levels of fuel dispensed, using 10 litre Test Measure Cans, in addition to convenient mobile payment systems, a lube bay, a convenient shopping option and restrooms.