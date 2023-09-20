Alan Not In Talks With CPP for Partnership– Chairperson

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has denied reports that former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen held talks with the party to form a partnership for the 2024 Presidential election.

According to media reports, Kyerematen was said to be exploring the idea of partnering with the CPP’s Ivor Kobina Greenstreet.

The reports also claimed that the former Minister of Trade and Industry had held discussions with the leadership of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and the CPP.

However, CPP Chairperson, Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma said that there had been no such discussions with the party’s leadership and that the claims were news to the party.

She also suggested that Kyerematen and Greenstreet may be considering running as independent candidates rather than forming a partnership with the CPP.

Speaking on Agoo TV, the Chairperson of the CPP, Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma said the claim is unknown to the party.

“I am the Chair and leader of the CPP, and I am not aware of a meeting between Alan and the CPP. Maybe, Alan is now thinking of such a meeting. None of the members of the Central Committee of the party knows anything about what has been put out by Ghanaians Times. I Chair the Central Committee of the party, nothing of such has come before me for discussion by leadership of the party.

“On the supposed meeting between Alan with Ivor Greenstreet, I think they may be thinking of going independent and not Flagbearer and running mate of the CPP. Because Greenstreet is not the leader of the party. He’s been a two-time flagbearer of the party, but in 2024, it’s a different ballgame. The CPP is about to elect its Flagbearer, we are now in our organizational mode and rebranding to get the party to be viable.”

Kyerematen withdrew from the NPP Presidential race in August 2021 and cited intimidation and an unfair playing field as reasons for his withdrawal.

By Vincent Kubi