GETFund Gets GH¢450,000 Abitjack Support

Abitjack Construction Works Limited has reaffirmed its role in advancing national development through a strategic partnership with the Ghana Education Trust Fund under the Education Financing Partnership Initiative (EFPI).

The company has thus presented a cheque of GHS 450,000 to support the expansion of educational infrastructure, with a targeted intervention at Ghana National Secondary School. The funding will facilitate the construction of a modern six-unit toilet facility, aimed at improving sanitation and overall student welfare.

Presenting the cheque, the Managing Director of Abitjack Construction, Anthony Tweneboah-Kodua, highlighted the company’s commitment to enhancing learning environments across the country. He noted that investments in essential school infrastructure are critical to fostering academic success and dignity among students. According to him, aligning with GETFund’s mandate ensures that corporate contributions translate into tangible outcomes that directly impact teaching and learning conditions.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the GETFund Administrator, Alhassan Sualihu Dandaawa, Deputy Administrator, commended Abitjack for its proactive corporate responsibility. He highlighted the significance of public-private collaboration in addressing infrastructural deficits within the country’s educational sector, particularly through the EFPI framework, which is designed to mobilise private sector support for critical educational projects.

Mr. Dandaawa expressed appreciation to the management of Abitjack and the GETFund fundraising team for cultivating partnerships that are yielding high-impact results. He further called on other corporate entities to emulate this example, noting that sustained collaboration remains essential to strengthening Ghana’s education system and ensuring that schools are equipped with the facilities necessary to support quality teaching and learning outcomes.

A Daily Guide Report