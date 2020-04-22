GFA Eyes Expatriate Technical Director

Coach Bashir Hayford

It has emerged that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to appoint an expatriate as the new technical director of the association, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

Indications are that the country’s football governing body prefers a foreigner as the new man to steer the technical direction of the association.

So far, the GFA has shortlisted six candidates ‒ three expatriates and three Ghanaians, including Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah and

Coach Bashir Hayford for the vacant position.



The position became vacant after coach Francis Oti Akenteng’s contract expired last month after many years in office.

As a prerequisite of FIFA, Ghana intends to appoint the former Accra Hearts of Oak trainer’s successor as soon as practicable.

A few weeks ago, the GFA opened applications for the position of a technical director ‒ for which attracted over 100 applications.

The new technical director will be responsible for the technical development and progress of the GFA.

His responsibilities also include planning and executing a long-term view of how to continually raise standards and innovations both on and off the pitch and to ensure that the path from development teams, (junior national teams) to men’s senior team (Black Stars) and women’s senior team (Black Queens) are always integrated, learning is shared and the basic principles of how we play are integrated.

Chaired by Kurt ES Okraku, the select sommittee is expected to submit their report to the Executive Council and once approval is given, the new technical director will be announced.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum