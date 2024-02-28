Mahama Donates GH¢5,000 To Ailing KK Kabobo

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has extended his support to veteran Highlife artist KK Kabobo, who is currently battling liver disease.

The announcement of Mahama’s donation came from Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, who first revealed Kabobo’s health condition.

In a Facebook post he expressed gratitude to Mahama for his generosity, stating, “After I broke the story of Veteran Musician Orignal K.Κ. Kabobo, the flag bearer of the NDC, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has donated GH¢5,000 to him… God bless you H.E. The family is grateful.”

KK Kabobo, renowned for his iconic Highlife hits such as ‘Onyame Ahu Wo,’ ‘Nyatse Nyatse Girl,’ and ‘Running Away,’ has been an influential figure in Ghana’s music scene for decades.

In addition to his musical career, Kabobo was ordained as a Reverend Minister by Covenant Mission Bible College in Achimota in 2012, following a three-month intensive Bible study course.

Facing a health crisis due to liver disease, Kabobo’s plight has garnered widespread attention, prompting calls for urgent assistance from the public.