Mahama Is A Disaster-Drivers

ALLIANCE OF Drivers Ghana, a group of drivers with nationwide membership has described former President John Mahama as a disaster in managing the affairs of the country.

According to the drivers, Mr. Mahama’s track record shows that he does not have what it takes to properly govern the country and improve the lives of Ghanaians.

Addressing a press conference in Ashaiman on Monday, spokesperson of the group, Kwaku Boateng said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done a lot for drivers which calls for him to be maintained to continue governing the country for another term.

He mentioned reduction in fuel prices which has immensely benefited drivers to save more.

“Third Party insurance which was GHC60 then was increased by Mahama to GHC380 has been maintained by President Nana Akufo-Addo and we are most grateful for that.

“Towing levy is also a thing of the past and now drivers holding license B can now even drive sprinter buses in peace,” the spokesperson stated.

Touching on road infrastructure, Mr. Boateng praised the Nana Akufo-Addo led government, saying “Across the length and breadth of this country, we have witnessed massive road infrastructure, from the construction of new roads to asphalting thereby confirming the 2020 declaration as ‘A Year of Roads’ a dream come through.

“The 3-tier Tema motorway roundabout has been completed and commissioned, the ongoing 4-tier Pokuase interchange, Kumasi-Lake road and drainage expansion project, Tamale interchange are among other road projects ongoing in every districts,” he mentioned.

The spokesperson of the drivers therefore entreated all drivers and well-meaning Ghanaians to reject former President Mahama in the upcoming 2020 general elections by voting massively for President Akufo-Addo for another term.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman